/Chinese engineer's tutorial on how to take down a US F-35 went viral. 5 days later, Iran claimed it did

SCMP reported that these actions are not politically or economically motivated, but in most cases, people are acting against what they faced in the past. The creator of the Laohu account was once a student at the Northwestern Polytechnical University (NPU), which focuses on defence research and was targeted by US sanctions, the outlet reported, quoting a source. This was in 2001 when Washington designated NPU in Xian as an entity of concern. The US alleged the institution worked with the People’s Liberation Army to develop sensitive defence technologies.