/Chinese engineer's tutorial on how to take down a US F-35 went viral. 5 days later, Iran claimed it did

Published: Apr 03, 2026, 16:01 IST | Updated: Apr 03, 2026, 16:58 IST
Chinese people with expertise in technology and some who understand military equipment are creating tutorials to help Iran bring down the United States, according to a report. The reasons are not political, but personal.
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(Photograph: Picryl)
Chinese people with expertise in defence are telling Iran how to attack American jets and carriers
Technically skilled people in China are sharing their knowledge online to help Iran counter the American military in the ongoing war. Someone posted a detailed tutorial on how to bring down the F-35 fighter jet on Chinese social media, and five days later, Iran claimed that it had struck the plane, SCMP reported. The video posted on March 14 went viral and garnered tens of millions of views, while the Iranian claim came on March 19.
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(Photograph: X)
Chinese tutorials on how to bring down F-35 fighter jet
The account “Laohu Talks World” posted Persian subtitles alongside it and explained how Iran could use its low-cost systems to destroy the advanced stealth fighter. The outlet reported that such tutorials have exploded online in China. Those with backgrounds in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) are sharing content to help Iran fight against the US and Israel, with some of them seemingly extremely aware of military equipment.
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(Photograph: Picryl)
Content on how to use missiles against aircraft carriers like USS Abraham Lincoln,
The content ranges from sharing coordinates of US military bases in the region to advising on how to strategically use the missiles against aircraft carriers, such as the USS Abraham Lincoln, stationed in the Persian Gulf. Simulations of how to combat a ground invasion in the Kharg Island have also been shared by some people.
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(Photograph: Pexels)
Reasons why Chinese STEM people are helping Iran with their knowledge
SCMP reported that these actions are not politically or economically motivated, but in most cases, people are acting against what they faced in the past. The creator of the Laohu account was once a student at the Northwestern Polytechnical University (NPU), which focuses on defence research and was targeted by US sanctions, the outlet reported, quoting a source. This was in 2001 when Washington designated NPU in Xian as an entity of concern. The US alleged the institution worked with the People’s Liberation Army to develop sensitive defence technologies.
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(Photograph: Flickr)
Tutorials on how to attack sophisticated US systems
The Laohu account shared details on how Iran can use low-cost weaponry like infrared missiles, mobile launchers and improvised sensors to attack sophisticated US systems. The source added that another motivation for these creators is to counter perceived American military dominance.
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China produces over a million engineers every year
They are angry at the loss of lives in Iran during the war, especially of 168 schoolchildren who died in Minab. This has prompted some Chinese people to help Iran. Notably, China has a much larger pool of STEM talent, with at least five million graduating each year, of whom 1.3 million are engineers. On the other hand, about 130,000 engineers graduate each year in the US.
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(Photograph: X/Tasnim news agency)
Iran claims to have shot down a second F-35
On Friday (April 3), Iran claimed to have shot down another F35. Iran's Tasnim news agency shared images of the wreckage and claimed that it was an American jet. It added that the condition of the wreckage shows that there was only a slim chance of the pilot's survival.