/‘Challenging Sanatani people’: Himanta Biswa targets Kunki Chowdhury over mother’s social media posts ahead of Assam polls

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday (Apr 2) launched an attack on Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate Kunki Chowdhury over her mother’s social media activity, stirring a fresh controversy ahead of the state polls. Sarma alleged that Sujata Gurung Chowdhury had posted photos related to the consumption of beef, which goes against the values of Sanatan Dharma. He said that while he had no objection to her being a resident of Sikkim, she had hurt the sentiments of the Sanatani people.

Speaking to the reporters on the sidelines of his campaign at Khowang, Sarma said, “Kunki Chowdhury’s mother is Sujata Gurung Chowdhury. She is a woman from Sikkim. We do not have a problem with that. But she has shared many photos of eating beef on Instagram... She is challenging the Sanatani people.”

He also said that Sujata had backed Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid over their controversial comments for “cutting off the Chicken's Neck corridor” that connects the Northeastern states with the rest of the country.

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In a post on X, Kunki Chhowdhury rejected the claims, saying, “I am steadfast in my resolve. We will continue to be the voice of the people of Guwahati Central and the new generation of Assam. The comments made by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today, regarding us are completely baseless and unfounded.”

“I have learned that during a media interaction, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made allegations against my mother and me, which are false. It has been known that they have accepted their defeat in the Central Guwahati constituency. I came into politics 15 days ago, and the people of Assam and Central Guwahati have showered their love on me,” she said in a video on social media.