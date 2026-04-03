/Energy crisis fears as 414 LPG cylinders seized in Hyderabad graveyard, 10 held

Around 414 LPG cylinder was uncovered from a graveyard in the Banjara Hills by the Hyderabad police in a crackdown against black marketing amid the energy crisis from the West Asia war. The raid, conducted by the Jubilee Hills Zone Task Force and Banjara Hills police, arrested 10 people in the graveyard raid at Nagarjuna X road on March 29, 2026. These HP cylinders were recovered along with 11 vehicles with an estimated worth of ₹21.8 lakh.

The 10 people detained included the alleged kingpin, Mohommed Aamir, who runs a licensed gas agency, Metro Gas Agency, along with Mohammed Yousuf, Mohammed Ismail, A Rama Rao, Lok Kumar, Mohammed Sakruddin, Mohammed Muntaz Ansari, Mohammed Minaj Ansari, Rajesh Pal and Ram Raj Singh. They were allegedly involved in stockpiling these cooking gas cannister selling at an inflated price. They were selling them to customers, mainly eateries, at nearly three times the market price, up to ₹6,000, against a cost of ₹2,100.

Also Read: Myanmar coup leader Min Aung Hlaing becomes President amid humanitarian crisis

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Sujata Sharma, a senior official in the Ministry of Petroleum ​and Natural Gas, told a regular briefing on the Middle East crisis that “just yesterday, around 2,600 raids were carried out and about 700 cylinders were seized”. She added, “In addition, around 400 cylinders were recently found at one location inside a graveyard in Hyderabad." She assured 100 per cent about the availability of LPG cylinder supply to domestic users.

“With regard to LPG supply, prices have remained stable ​despite international ⁠volatility, and there has been no increase in the price of domestic LPG cylinders," said Sharma.

India is the second largest importer of LPG, after China. It requires over 31 million tonnes of LPG per annum and meets about 60 per cent of needs through import via sea routes. mostly from the Middle East. Authorities are encouraging conservation and alternative fuels such as kerosene, coal and biogas, while accelerating the rollout of Piped Natural Gas.



