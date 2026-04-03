/Iranians slam Trump’s “stone age” threat, warn of US intent of war crimes and highlight civilisational resilience

Iranians have slammed US President Donald Trump's comments, threatening to “bomb Iran back to the Stone Age”. The Iranian ambassador to the UN said that the US President's threat reflects an intent to commit war crimes. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi responded that “there was no oil or gas” in the Middle East during the Stone Ages and warned that if the US President really wanted to go back to the “Stone Ages”.

"The US President's explicit threat to 'bomb Iran back to the Stone Age' reflects ignorance, not strength, and constitutes evidence of intent to commit war crimes under international humanitarian law and the Rome Statute," wrote the Iranian Mission to the UN in a post on the social media platform X.

US President Trump warned in a prime-time address from the White House that the U.S. will be hitting Iran "extremely hard" over the next two or three weeks, saying they will be sent back to the Stone Age, “where they belong.” This is a total change of the rhetoric, from "Dear Iranians, we have come to liberate you from the evil, oppressive Regime which is trying to kill you." US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth reshared those words again, “back to the stone ages”.

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Iranian envoy to the UN said that Iran is a 7000-year-old civilisation, the US is just 250 years old. He pointed out that such a civilisation can't be bombed to stone ages, they are defined by their "history, culture, resilience, and scientific contributions."

Mohamad Safa, the UN human rights diplomat who resigned, warning of a “nuclear winter”, wrote, “Focus on language, because language is how they hide things. It’s not propaganda, it’s messaging. The US Secretary of War threatening Iran back to Stone Age? One thing can bring a country to the Stone Age, a nuclear weapons. Pete Hegseth war crimes trial is going to be historic.”

The Iranian embassy in South Africa gave a sharper retort. It quipped that when they were searching for fire in the caves, Iran was inscribing “human rights in cyrus cylinder”. It continued that Iran have withstand invasion from Alexander and the Mongols because it's not just a country its a civilisation.

IRGC commander Brigadier General Seyed Majid Moosavi responded by saying Americans are delusional due to their overexposure to Hollywood. Iranian state media IRNA shared a map of the Achaemenid Empire, which was a "superpower" of the Iron Age, which spanned three continents, Europe, Asia, and Africa, stretching from the Balkans in the west to the Indus Valley in the east.