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NIA court sends 7 foreign nationals to 30-day judicial custody in UAPA terror case

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Apr 06, 2026, 22:13 IST | Updated: Apr 06, 2026, 22:13 IST
NIA court sends 7 foreign nationals to 30-day judicial custody in UAPA terror case

NIA court sends 7 foreign nationals to 30-day judicial custody in UAPA terror case Photograph: (Credit: ANI)

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A Special NIA court has remanded 6 Ukrainians and 1 US citizen to 30 days' judicial custody following a terror probe.

Six Ukrainian nationals and one US citizen has been sent to 30 days’ judicial custody on Monday (Apr 6). This order came ten days after an interrogation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).As per news agency ANI, they reportedly came to India on a visa and then entered Mizoram, which is a protected area. Thereafter, they entered Myanmar and contacted ethnic war groups. It is alleged by the NIA that they were trained in Myanmar and were training ethnic war groups. These groups are associated with insurgent groups in India. It is also alleged that they brought a huge consignment of drones from Europe via India.

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

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