/NIA court sends 7 foreign nationals to 30-day judicial custody in UAPA terror case

Six Ukrainian nationals and one US citizen has been sent to 30 days’ judicial custody on Monday (Apr 6). This order came ten days after an interrogation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).As per news agency ANI, they reportedly came to India on a visa and then entered Mizoram, which is a protected area. Thereafter, they entered Myanmar and contacted ethnic war groups. It is alleged by the NIA that they were trained in Myanmar and were training ethnic war groups. These groups are associated with insurgent groups in India. It is also alleged that they brought a huge consignment of drones from Europe via India.