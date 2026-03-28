/UP becomes state with highest number of international airports as PM Modi inaugurates Noida International Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (March 28) inaugurated Phase I of Noida International Airport in Uttar Pradesh's Jewar. The first phase of the airport has been developed with an investment of around ₹11,200 crore under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Operations at the airport are expected to begin in mid-May 2026, while international flights are slated to begin later, around September 2026.

Once the airport is fully complete (all four phases), NIA will be India's largest airport and one of the largest in the world, covering roughly 72 sq km.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to the PMO, the airport, envisioned as a major international gateway for the National Capital Region (NCR), represents a significant step in strengthening the country's airport infrastructure and enhancing regional and international connectivity.

Noida International Airport has been developed as the second international airport for the Delhi NCR region, complementing Indira Gandhi International Airport. Together, the two airports will function as an integrated aviation system, easing congestion, expanding passenger capacity, and positioning Delhi NCR among leading global aviation hubs.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, PM Modi hailed the airport as "a new chapter of Viksit Uttar Pradesh, Viksit Bharat campaign," adding that the country's largest state has today become one of the states with the highest number of international airports (five) in the nation.

"I was fortunate to lay the foundation stone of this airport, and now I am also fortunate to inaugurate it. But I have shared this privilege with all of you. Today, we are beginning a new chapter of the Viksit Uttar Pradesh, Viksit Bharat campaign. The country's largest state has today become one of the states with the highest number of international airports in the nation," he said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted India's handling of the ongoing energy crisis and supply chain disruptions caused by the war in West Asia.

"At a time when the world is worried due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia and shortages of essentials like food, fuel and fertilisers, India is tackling the crisis with full strength. The government is ensuring that the burden does not fall on common families and farmers," he said.