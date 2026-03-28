/Fuel crisis push: Why India wants to switch from LPG to PNG & where it mostly comes from

The Indian government has been pushing people to opt for PNG (piped natural gas) over LPG (liquified petroleum gas) cylinders amid the chokehold of the Strait of Hormuz. The development unfolded as Iran's war with the US-Israel disrupts global energy flows due to the impact of drones and missiles on the entire oil-rich Gulf region. Several countries, including India, are facing one of the biggest fuel crunches in decades.

What is piped natural gas (PNG)?

Piped Natural Gas (PNG) consists mainly of methane and is delivered straight to residences via a network of underground pipes. Extracted from natural gas fields, it is often transported to India in a chilled, liquid state known as Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Unlike cylinders that require manual refilling, PNG provides a continuous, low-pressure flow through city-wide grids. In contrast, LPG is a byproduct of crude oil processing at refineries.

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Where is PNG sourced?

India’s domestic PNG supply is anchored by major gas fields in Tripura, Assam, and the Krishna-Godavari (KG) basin. The Deepwater KG basin on the eastern coast is the primary producer; in 2024, its three KG basin that include MJ, Satellites Cluster, and R Cluster, generated nearly 25 per cent of the nation’s 36 bcm net production. These fields are projected to yield 85 bcm over their operational lifespan. Onshore, the Tripura and Assam basins are important, contributing nearly 47 per cent of land-based production and 13 per cent of the total national supply. To meet remaining demand, India imports LNG, largely from Qatar in the Middle East, as well as from the United States and Australia.

Why is PNG not hit as badly as LPG?

The major difference lies in how the two fuels are supplied. Basically, LPG highly rely on imports shipped from the Middle East, a major portion of its quantity is transported through the strategically sensitive Strait of Hormuz, where tankers have been hit by drones and missiles amid the West Asia war. Any logistical bottleneck at those points directly impacts tanker traffic, resulting in immediate shortages, delivery lags, and noticeable disruptions like unavailable cylinders or extended waitlists.