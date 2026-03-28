/The Devil Wears Prada 2 cast Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway to appear on South Korean variety show- Details inside

One of Hollywood's highly anticipated releases, The Devil Wears Prada 2, will see the return of Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci in the world of fashion. With netizens excited to see these Hollywood stars on the big screen, reports have emerged that Meryl and Anne will reportedly be appearing in a South Korean variety show.

Which South Korean variety show Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway will attend?

Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway will be appearing on tvN's variety show titled You Quiz on the Block, as per the report of Korea JoongAng Daily. In addition, as per the announcement of tvN, the episode featuring the two actresses will air in April, coinciding with their scheduled visit to South Korea on April 8.

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The report suggests that during the broadcast, the actors are expected to share behind-the-scenes stories from the film, as well as more candid insights into their personal lives.

For the unversed, You Quiz on the Block is a renowned South Korean talk/quiz variety show on tvN, hosted by Yoo Jae Suk and Cho Sae Ho. The show made its debut in 2018, and it features the host, where they interact with ordinary citizens on the streets and high-profile guests, asking questions for prizes. It is known for its intimate interviews and celebrity guest appearances.

What do we know about The Devil Wears Prada 2?

The upcoming second installmemt of The Devil Wears Prada tells the story of a seasoned Miranda Priestly navigating the decline of print media, forced to seek advertising revenue from her former assistant, Emily Charlton, now a high-powered luxury executive. Andy Sachs also returns in this sequel exploring power shifts, nostalgia, and the modern fashion industry.