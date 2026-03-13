/The Devil Wears Prada 2 at the Oscars? Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt set for special act at the 98th Academy Awards

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Makers have been teasing with BTS stills on social media when the film was being shot. Two teasers of the film have also been unveiled online, raising the excitement level of eager fans. Now, months before its theatrical release, the makers have reportedly planned a special Devil Wears Prada surprise at the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday night.

The Devil Wears Prada cast at Oscars 2026

According to a report in People, a source stated that the Devil Wears Prada moment is underway for the Oscar Awards 2026. Anne Hathaway has already been confirmed as one of the presenters for Oscar night.

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The source states that Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci will enact a scene inspired by the upcoming sequel.

In addition to a reunion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe actors, producers of the Conan O'Brien-hosted 2026 Oscars ceremony have previously stated that a Bridesmaids cast reunion is scheduled for the event.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will hit theatres worldwide on May 1, 2026.

Marvel reunion

The 2026 Oscars creative team hinted at some specifics of the forthcoming awards ceremony during a press conference on March 11.

Producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan stated a a few surprises, including "huge reunions" in the works for Sunday night.

Kapoor said, “There’s been rumors of what that [reunion] is, and we are very excited to announce that we have a Bridesmaids reunion that is going to be very special.”

Katy added, “There’s also going to be a Marvel reunion for the superhero fans, so we’re going to have superstars and superheroes. And there is also going to be an extraterrestrial on the stage, so you can figure that one out.”

About Devil Wears Prada 2

The Devil Wears Prada 2 comes 20 years after the original film was released. The original went on to attain cult status. The sequel will have Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt reprising their roles from the original. It will also feature Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, Simone Ashley, BJ Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, and Conrad Ricamora.

Tibor Feldman and Tracie Thoms, who starred in the first movie, will also return to their roles in the follow-up.