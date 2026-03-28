When US President Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke by phone Tuesday (Mar 24) about the escalating crisis in the Middle East, there was a third voice on the line — one that had no obvious business being there. According to a NYT report citing two US officials who spoke on condition of anonymity, X CEO, Trump's former DOGE chief, Elon Musk, joined the call with the two world leaders. But why was the businessman who no longer holds a government position part of the call? Here's what we know.

The conflicts of interest are hard to miss

Musk's companies have received significant investment from sovereign wealth funds in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, two countries involved in the Iran war's regional fallout. Musk has long pursued a larger commercial footprint in India, where Tesla has struggled against import tariffs, and Starlink is still awaiting regulatory clearance to operate. And SpaceX has been eyeing an IPO later this year — one that a worsening global economy could quickly derail.

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What was the call about?

The call, officials said, centred on the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's stranglehold over it. The halt to shipping through the strait has sent energy prices surging worldwide. Some Asian nations are already edging toward fuel rationing.

"Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world," PM Modi wrote on social media afterwards. "We agreed to stay in touch regarding efforts towards peace and stability," he added.

Trump-Musk bromance back on?

Musk's presence on the call is notable for another reason: it suggests the world's richest man is back in Trump's good graces. The two had a falling out last summer after Musk left his role overseeing DOGE, the cost-cutting operation that put him at odds with several senior Trump aides. They appear to have quietly patched things up since.

On X, which Musk owns, he's been unusually restrained about the Iran war. Last week, he responded to a post about global dependence on the Strait of Hormuz with: "We got lazy." Days later, he shared a meme suggesting the Strait disruptions would slow AI growth and broader economic progress.