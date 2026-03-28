/'Fake news will say...': Trump rebrands Hormuz 'The Strait of Trump'—was it a slip of tongue or deliberate? Watch!

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (Mar 28) in a sprawling, unfiltered address sought to rebrand the Strait of Hormuz as the "Strait of Trump." Speaking at the FII Priority Summit in Miami Beach, Florida, he also declared the Iran conflict a near-total victory, claiming US forces have neutralised 97 per cent of Iranian missile launchers. The POTUS confirmed the "regime change" in Tehran is effectively underway, citing the deaths of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei while floating a shocking claim about his successor, Mojtaba Khamenei.

Strait of Trump: An accident or intentional slip?

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While delivering a wide-ranging and at times unscripted address, Trump briefly referred to the Strait of Hormuz by a different name.

"They have to open up the Strait of Trump-- I mean, Hormuz. Excuse me. Such a terrible mistake," he said, before correcting himself. He later dismissed the slip, insisting there were “no accidents.”

Taking a dig at the media, he said, "The fake news will say, 'He accidentally said--' No. There's no accidents from me."

Claims of battlefield success

Trump insisted that US forces had "knocked out 97 per cent" of Iran’s missile launchers and claimed thousands of targets had already been destroyed.

"We have another 3,554 targets left, and they will be done pretty quickly," he said, without providing evidence for the figures. He also reiterated that his war on Iran was actually a "military operation," which he said means that he doesn't "need any (congressional) approvals".

"If it's a military operation, I don’t need any approvals. If it’s a war, you are supposed to get approval from Congress. So I call it a military operation," Trump said.

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Trump claims Mojtaba dead or...

In some of his most striking comments, Trump suggested that political change in Tehran was already underway. "The supreme leader is no longer supreme; he is dead," he said, referring to Ali Khamenei.

He also made an unverified claim about Khamenei's successor, Mojtaba Khamenei, saying he was "either dead or in very bad shape". Trump added that he thinks that the new Iranian Supreme Leader "says - Just keep me out of this".

What the POTUS said about the 3 US planes shot down over Kuwait

Trump also used the speech to thank regional allies, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait, for their support during the conflict. At the same time, he criticised NATO, saying the alliance had failed to step up.