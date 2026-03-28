The shadow war in the Gulf has turned into a direct, lethal confrontation. On Friday (Mar 27), a wave of Iranian ballistic missiles struck Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, wounding ten American servicemembers and damaging several critical US refuelling aircraft. Two American service members were seriously wounded in the attack. Unmanned aerial vehicles or drones were involved in the attack too, according to US and Saudi officials familiar with the strike. Open-source imagery and data circulating online have since confirmed the hit, reports the Wall Street Journal. The Pentagon, however, has yet to comment on the attack on the American air base.
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It isn't the first time the base has taken a hit. A previous attack damaged five refuelling aircraft. Saudi Arabia's Defence Ministry separately confirmed that a ballistic missile targeting its capital, Riyadh, was intercepted and destroyed mid-flight before reaching the capital.
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