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10 US soldiers wounded: Iranian missiles & drones strike Prince Sultan Air Base in major Saudi escalation

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Mar 28, 2026, 04:43 IST | Updated: Mar 28, 2026, 05:05 IST
10 US soldiers wounded: Iranian missiles & drones strike Prince Sultan Air Base in major Saudi escalation

File Photo: Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia Photograph: (Wikimedia Commons)

Story highlights

Has Iran directly struck a US air base in Saudi Arabia? Reports say ballistic missiles hit Prince Sultan Air Base, wounding American personnel and damaging aircraft. With drones also involved, tensions appear to be escalating fast.

What exactly happened and what comes next? Scroll down.

The shadow war in the Gulf has turned into a direct, lethal confrontation. On Friday (Mar 27), a wave of Iranian ballistic missiles struck Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, wounding ten American servicemembers and damaging several critical US refuelling aircraft. Two American service members were seriously wounded in the attack. Unmanned aerial vehicles or drones were involved in the attack too, according to US and Saudi officials familiar with the strike. Open-source imagery and data circulating online have since confirmed the hit, reports the Wall Street Journal. The Pentagon, however, has yet to comment on the attack on the American air base.

Also read | IRGC warns Ras Al-Khaimah residents to evacuate — why is Iran threatening UAE and what happens next?

It isn't the first time the base has taken a hit. A previous attack damaged five refuelling aircraft. Saudi Arabia's Defence Ministry separately confirmed that a ballistic missile targeting its capital, Riyadh, was intercepted and destroyed mid-flight before reaching the capital.

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Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From reporting on global...Read More

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