/IRGC warns Ras Al-Khaimah residents to evacuate — why is Iran threatening UAE and what happens next?

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday (Amar 21) issued a chilling ultimatum to residents of Ras Al-Khaimah, warning of "imminent strikes" linked to the emirate's alleged role in operations against Iranian-controlled islands. It asked Ras Al-Khaimah residents to leave, warning that the city could become a target "in the near future." This comes as companies have already started evacuating the Dubai financial district amid Iranian threats against US and Israel-linked economic targets, including banks, following reported strikes on an Iranian financial institution. Reports suggest that major firms, including Citigroup, Deloitte and PwC, have either shut offices or asked employees to leave.

Ras Al-Khaimah residents asked to evacuate

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In a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned residents of Ras Al-Khaimah to evacuate, saying that the area could become a target in the coming days. According to an Anadolu report, the group said that the imminent strikes were linked to "the use of the area in activities directed against Iranian-controlled islands".

It also said earlier warnings had been sent to Emirati authorities, accusing them of pursuing a dangerous course and holding them responsible for any fallout. The Group also published an annotated evacuation map and instructed residents to use routes marked on it.

The alert follows similar threats aimed at energy infrastructure across the Gulf, including facilities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar. Among them is the Al-Hosn gas field in the UAE.

Companies evacuate the Dubai financial district

In Dubai’s financial centre, staff were told to evacuate offices in DIFC and Oud Metha, according to an AFP report citing people familiar with the matter. Others followed, quietly clearing out workspaces through the day. Meanwhile, British consulting group PwC has moved to close offices across multiple Gulf countries for the rest of the week, calling it a "precaution".

Iran's expanding target list

Iran’s central command, Khatam Al-Anbiya, in a statement claimed to have a "free rein" to target economic centres tied to the United States and Israel. "The enemy has given us free rein to target economic centres and banks belonging to the United States and the Zionist regime," it said, urging civilians across the region to stay at least one kilometre away from banks. In recent days, targets have extended beyond military sites. Airports, ports, hotels and commercial hubs have all come under threat or attack.