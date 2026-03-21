Is America's "Epic Fury" against Iran nearing its endgame? On Friday (Mar 20), US President Donald Trump sent shockwaves through global markets by announcing he is considering "winding down" military operations, claiming the US is "very close" to meeting its victory plan. On Truth Social, the POTUS laid out five "objectives" that the US has achieved or is "close to meeting". What are they? Here's all you need to know.

Breaking down the “five objectives” laid out by Trump

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US President Donald Trump hinted that Washington may be nearing the end of its military campaign against Iran. In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed the US was “very close” to achieving its goals and was now considering “winding down” operations in the region. At the centre of his message was a clear checklist or five “objectives,” as he framed them. Let's break them down.

The first, Trump said, was to “completely degrade” Iran’s missile capabilities, including “launchers, and everything else pertaining to them”. The second objective, Trump said, was the destruction of Iran’s defence industrial base, the backbone that sustains its military production. The third deals with more direct military targets: “Eliminating Iran’s navy and air force, along with anti-aircraft systems,” wrote. Trump's fourth objective is nothing new, and is something the US has repeated for years: ensuring Iran never manages “to get even close to Nuclear Capability”, while maintaining the US's ability to respond “quickly and powerfully” if it does. And finally, protecting key US allies in the Middle East. Trump named Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait among those Washington aims to shield.



