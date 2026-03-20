/Proof of life or archive footage? Iran releases first video of Mojtaba Khamenei amid injury and 'disfigurement' rumours | Watch

On day 21 of the Iran war, the Islamic Republic has finally broken the silence surrounding its new Supreme Leader. Amid speculation about Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei being "severely injured" or dead, Iran's state broadcaster IRIB has released the first-ever footage of the new Supreme Leader, showing him teaching religious sciences to pupils. The strategic video release comes as a direct rebuttal to US Intel Chief Tulsi Gabbard's bombshell testimony that the 56-year-old was "severely injured" in an Iranian strike and as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to mock Mojtaba as a "puppet" of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) with “no life insurance.” However, instead of placating questions and rumours about Mojtaba's health and well-being, the video has raised more questions. Here's all you need to know.

Proof of Life? Breaking Down the First Video of Mojtaba Khamenei

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The footage shared by Iran's state broadcaster shows Mojtaba Khamenei in a traditional academic setting, teaching a religious studies class to a group of students. He is seen sitting at a desk or lectern, wearing a black turban and robes, speaking in a calm and scholarly manner. However, the video seems to have only infuriated netizens, with many pointing out that the heavily pixelated video seems like something out of the archives. “Oh wow, yeah—he’s totally alive… must just be all that “brand new😜” footage from the archives. A BUNCH OF IDIOTS,” said one user.

Watch video here:

On Day 21 of the Iran war, the Islamic Republic has finally broken the silence surrounding its new Supreme Leader. Amid speculation about Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei being "severely injured" or dead, Iran's state broadcaster IRIB has released the first-ever footage of the new Supreme Leader, showing him teaching religious sciences to pupils. The strategic video release comes as a direct rebuttal to US Intel Chief Tulsi Gabbard's bombshell testimony that the 56-year-old was "severely injured" in an Iranian strike and as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to mock Mojtaba as a "puppet" of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) with “no life insurance.” However, instead of placating questions and rumours about Mojtaba's health and well-being, the video has raised more questions. Here's all you need to know.

Proof of Life? Breaking Down the First Video of Mojtaba Khamenei

The footage shared by Iran's state broadcaster shows Mojtaba Khamenei in a traditional academic setting, teaching a religious studies class to a group of students. He is seen sitting at a desk or lectern, wearing a black turban and robes, speaking in a calm and scholarly manner. However, the video seems to have only infuriated netizens, with many pointing out that the heavily pixelated video seems like something out of the archives. “Oh wow, yeah—he’s totally alive… must just be all that “brand new😜” footage from the archives. A BUNCH OF IDIOTS,” said one user.

Watch video here:

Is Mojtaba Khamenei 'Severely Injured'?

Mojtaba Khamenei, the new Iranian Supreme Leader, was injured in a "chaotic environment" and is "likely disfigured", said the United States on Friday (Mar 13). However, speaking to the press, US Vice President JD Vance confessed that it was "not totally clear" if the new Ayatollah was injured by a US strike. Meanwhile, America's War President Pete Hegseth, while questioning Ali Khamenei's son's ability to rule Iran, said that Mojtaba was "wounded and likely disfigured". Before that, Yousef Pezeshkian, the son of President Masoud Pezeshkian, had confirmed that the newly appointed Supreme Leader had sustained injuries in the Iran war, but insisted that he was "safe and sound".

Netanyahu’s Warning: The New Supreme Leader remains an target

Israel, on March 17, announced that it has ordered its military to kill any senior Iranian officials without requiring further approval from higher command. In a statement, Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, said that "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and I have authorised the IDF to eliminate any senior Iranian official for whom the intelligence and operational circle has been closed, without the need for additional approval."

In his first press conference since the war between the United States, Israel and Iran began, Netanyahu said that he "wouldn't issue life insurance policies on any of the leaders of the terrorist organizations." Refusing to divulge Israel's war plans, he added, "And I don't intend to provide an exact report here about what we are planning or what we are going to do."

In his latest statement on Iran, made on Thursday (Mar 19), Netanyahu claimed that the Islamic Republic no longer has the capacity to enrich uranium or manufacture ballistic missiles. Slamming Mojtaba, the son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the first day of the war, the Israeli PM said that he was "not sure who's running Iran right now."

"Mojtaba, the replacement ayatollah, has not shown his face," he said, adding, "We're seeing cracks, and we're trying to propagate them as fast as we can, not only in the top command. We're seeing cracks in the field". Notably, Netanyahu himself has been largely missing from the public scene, fuelling rumours of his death. Even though Israel has released multiple videos of the Israeli PM, these speculations continue to spiral, with netizens finding flaws in the videos and claiming they are, in fact, deepfakes.