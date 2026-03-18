In the latest video shared by the Israeli PM office on X, Netanyahu can be seen sitting amid a bunch of officials in an office space, explicitly identified as the Air Force command centre at The Kirya, an area in central Tel Aviv. Watch the video here.

"I'm here with Israel's Defense Minister, our Chief of Staff, the head of the Mossad, the Chief of Air Force, our senior commanders," Netanyahu says at the beginning of the video.

"In the past 24 hours, we knocked out two of the terrorist chieftains, the top terrorist chieftains of this tyranny," he adds. While Netanyahu does not mention names, this is an apparent reference to Ali Larijani and Gholamreza Soleimani, two senior Iranian leaders whose death in an Israeli strike has now been confirmed by Tehran.

Extending greetings to the people of Iran on the holiday season, he adds, "Our aircraft are hitting the terror operatives on the ground, in the crossroads, in the city squares. This is meant to enable the brave people of Iran to celebrate the Festival of Fire."

"So celebrate and Happy Nowruz. We're watching from above."