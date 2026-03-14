/'Scared and disfigured': US claims Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei injured in 'chaotic' strike

Mojtaba Khamenei, the new Iranian Supreme Leader, was injured in a "chaotic environment" and is "likely disfigured", said the United States on Friday (Mar 13). However, speaking to the press, US Vice President JD Vance confessed that it was "not totally clear" if the new Ayatollah was injured by a US strike. Meanwhile, America's War President Pete Hegseth, while questioning Ali Khamenei's son's ability to rule Iran, said that Mojtaba was "wounded and likely disfigured". This comes just two days after Yousef Pezeshkian, the son of President Masoud Pezeshkian, confirmed that the newly appointed Supreme Leader had sustained injuries in the Iran war, but insisted that he was "safe and sound". Here's all we know about Mojtaba Khamenei's condition.

Iranian Supreme Leader "likely disfigured"?

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During a press briefing on Friday, US Defense Secretary noted that a statement released by Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on Thursday had "no voice and there was no video. It was a written statement."

This, he said, was because the "new so-called, not so supreme, leader is wounded and likely disfigured." Hegseth said Khamenei lacks "legitimacy" and was running scared.

“He put out a statement yesterday. A weak one, actually, but there was no voice, and there was no video. It was a written statement,” said Hegseth. "Iran has plenty of cameras and plenty of voice recorders. Why a written statement? I think you know why. His father — dead. He's scared, he's injured, he's on the run and he lacks legitimacy," he added.

How was Mojtaba Khamenei injured?

According to US VP Vance, Iran's Supreme Leader had been injured in a "chaotic environment," but it remains unclear whether the wounds were caused by a US or an Israeli airstrike.

"It's not totally clear, actually," Vance told reporters. "You have the Israelis striking, you have obviously the United States striking a number of targets. So we know that he's hurt. We don't know exactly how bad, but we know that he's hurt."