/Israel's 'huge mistake' amid Iran war: Did Tel Aviv attack North Korea's embassy in Tehran? Here’s the truth | Fact Check

Viral social media reports claiming that an Israeli missile strike destroyed the North Korean embassy in Tehran on Wednesday (Mar 11) are false. Despite widespread rumours on X and Instagram suggesting Kim Jong Un issued a "huge mistake" warning to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, there is no evidence of such an attack. Social media reports claim that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has issued an ominous warning to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nation, saying, "Israel made a huge mistake". The reports are going viral on social media sites like X and Instagram, with a huge number of re-shares. But, how true are the claims? Here's all you need to know.

Israel's 'huge mistake': Did Tel Aviv attack North Korea's embassy in Iran?

According to reports, North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un has slammed Israel, saying that the nation made a "huge mistake" by targeting his country's embassy in Iran. The reports come as the United States, Israel, and Iran continue to be engaged in a war for the 13th day.

While Tehran has attacked multiple nations, including its neighbours, during the course of the Iran war, there are no official reports that can back the claims of the North Korean embassy in Iran coming under attack.

Did North Korea slam Israel?

Yes, but not for the purported strike on its embassy in Iran or elsewhere. North Korea has condemned the US-Israeli strikes on Iran as "illegal aggression" while expressing its support for Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran's newly elected Supreme Leader. Mojtaba Khamenei's accession to the Supreme Leader post comes after the assassination of the previous Supreme Leader, and his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"Regarding the recent official announcement that the Iranian Assembly of Experts has elected a new leader of the Islamic Revolution, we respect the right and choice of the Iranian people to elect their Supreme Leader," said North Korea's foreign ministry as per a report by state media KCNA.

"We express grave concern and strongly condemn the aggression of the United States and Israel, which, by launching an unlawful military attack against Iran, are undermining the foundations of regional peace and security and increasing instability in the international landscape," added the statement.

