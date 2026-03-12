Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Dubai Creek Harbour strike: Drone hits luxury residential building, sparking major fire and evacuations amid Iran war — Watch

Dubai Creek Harbour strike: Drone hits luxury residential building, sparking major fire and evacuations amid Iran war — Watch

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Mar 12, 2026, 07:52 IST | Updated: Mar 12, 2026, 08:25 IST
Dubai Creek Harbour strike: Drone hits luxury residential building, sparking major fire and evacuations amid Iran war — Watch

Dubai Creek Harbour building on fire after Iranian attack Photograph: (X/tradenatics_com)

Story highlights

A luxury residential high-rise in the Dubai Creek Harbour district was struck by a drone on Wednesday (Mar 11), sparking a blaze that triggered emergency evacuations across the waterfront neighbourhood. Scroll down for video and more.

Dubai's Creek Harbour neighbourhood on Wednesday (Mar 11) suffered a drone attack, which caused a fire in a high-rise residential building there. Dramatic videos shared on social media platforms, including X, show the blaze. The incident was confirmed by the Dubai Media Office, which said evacuations were carried out to ensure everyone's safety in the building. The drone is believed to be of Iranian origin. Amid the war in West Asia, Dubai is one of the Gulf nations that Iran's forces have targeted in their retaliatory attacks after the United States and Israel started a war with their "pre-emptive" strikes under Operation Epic Fury and Operation Lion's Roar.

Also read | Iran claims responsibility for twin oil tanker blasts near Iraq that killed 1

Attack in Dubai

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On X, Dubai's media office confirmed that authorities were “responding to an incident involving a drone that fell on a building in the vicinity of Dubai Creek Harbor.”

Videos of the burning building are being widely shared on social media and are going viral. Watch here:

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Share on twitter

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From reporting on global...Read More

Trending Topics