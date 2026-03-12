/Dubai Creek Harbour strike: Drone hits luxury residential building, sparking major fire and evacuations amid Iran war — Watch

Dubai's Creek Harbour neighbourhood on Wednesday (Mar 11) suffered a drone attack, which caused a fire in a high-rise residential building there. Dramatic videos shared on social media platforms, including X, show the blaze. The incident was confirmed by the Dubai Media Office, which said evacuations were carried out to ensure everyone's safety in the building. The drone is believed to be of Iranian origin. Amid the war in West Asia, Dubai is one of the Gulf nations that Iran's forces have targeted in their retaliatory attacks after the United States and Israel started a war with their "pre-emptive" strikes under Operation Epic Fury and Operation Lion's Roar.

Attack in Dubai

On X, Dubai's media office confirmed that authorities were “responding to an incident involving a drone that fell on a building in the vicinity of Dubai Creek Harbor.”

Videos of the burning building are being widely shared on social media and are going viral. Watch here: