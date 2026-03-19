/'Every drop of spilled blood has a price': Mojtaba Khamenei issues chilling warning to US and Israel, as slain security chief Ali Larijani buried

Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Wednesday (Mar 18) issued a defiant blood oath following the assassination of national security kingpin Ali Larijani. In a written message released during Larijani’s funeral, Mojtaba warned that the "criminal murderers," and apparent reference to Israel and the US—will "soon have to pay" for the strike that killed the regime's most vital wartime strategist. The Iran supreme leader's warning comes on day 19 of the US-Israel-Iran war. This comes on the heels of Israel announcing that it has authorised the IDF to "thwart and hunt down" any senior Iranian official without requiring further approval.

'Every Drop of Blood': What Mojtaba Khamenei’s Message Means for the War

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In a message published on his official Telegram channel, Iranain Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said that "Every drop of spilled blood comes at a price." He vowed that "the criminal murderers of these martyrs will soon have to pay it".

The assassination of figures like security chief Ali Larijani "attest" to his importance and "to the hatred that the enemies of Islam harbour toward him," added Mojtaba on the of Larijani's funeral in Tehran.

Why Ali Larijani’s Death is the Biggest Blow to Iran Since February 28

Larijani, a powerful political figure, rose in influence after Iran's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a joint US-Israel strike at the start of the Iran war. Khamenei's death was confirmed on March 1.

A former speaker of parliament and long-time adviser within Iran’s leadership, Larijani played a central role in shaping policy, particularly on nuclear negotiations. Following the death of Ali Khamenei, Larijani was the senior most Iranian official to be assassinated during the ongoing Iran war.

Schrödinger's Leader: Is Mojtaba Khamenei Injured or Just Underground?

Mojtaba Khamenei was recently appointed as the supreme leader, having succeeded his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on the war's first day. The cleric is yet to make a single public appearance, fueling intense global speculation about his health, and safety.

Last week, the US claimed that he was injured in a "chaotic environment" and is "likely disfigured". During a press briefing on Friday (Mar 13), US Defense Secretary noted that a statement released by Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on Thursday had "no voice and there was no video. It was a written statement."

This, he said, was because the "new so-called, not so supreme, leader is wounded and likely disfigured." Hegseth said Khamenei lacks "legitimacy" and was running scared. Before that Yousef Pezeshkian, the son of President Masoud Pezeshkian, had confirmed that the newly appointed Supreme Leader had sustained injuries in the Iran war, but insisted that he was "safe and sound".

