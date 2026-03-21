‘US does not!’ Trump signals Iran war wind-down, shifts Strait of Hormuz security burden onto other nations

US President Donald Trump on Friday demanded that other nations that “use” the Strait of Hormuz need to step up to “guard and police” the vital waterway. On day 21 of the Iran war, the POTUS in a post on Truth Social also revealed that he was considering "winding down" military operations against Iran. He said that America was “getting very close” to meeting its objectives “with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran”. As Crude prices rose by 3.3 per cent at $112.19 a barrel on Friday, and stocks slid lower, Trump claimed that the US does not use the Strait of Hormuz and those who use it must be responsible for its security.

US ready to end the Iran war?

The US president, in a social media post, said that US was “getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran”.

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"The Hormuz Strait will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other Nations who use it -- The United States does not!" he said.