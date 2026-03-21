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'Using their barrels against them': Trump floods market with Iranian oil to crash global prices, issues 30-day sanctions waiver

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Mar 21, 2026, 06:09 IST | Updated: Mar 21, 2026, 06:26 IST
'Using their barrels against them': Trump floods market with Iranian oil to crash global prices, issues 30-day sanctions waiver

US Using Iranian Oil to Bankrupt Tehran, announces 30-day sanction waiver Photograph: (AI-Generated image)

Story highlights

US announced a 30-day "waiver" allowing the sale of Iranian crude already loaded on vessels (as of March 20). The goal? Release 140 million barrels immediately to stabilise a market rattled by Strait of Hormuz closure. The Catch: Iran is blocked from accessing the revenue.

In a high-stakes gambit to break the global energy crisis, the Donald Trump administration has issued a shock 30-day sanctions waiver, seeking to flood the market with 140 million barrels of stranded Iranian oil. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed the move on Friday (Mar 20), stating that the US will effectively "use Iranian barrels against Tehran" to drive down prices as Operation Epic Fury enters its third week. By unlocking oil currently, allegedly being "hoarded by China on the cheap," Washington aims to provide a massive 440-million-barrel cushion to the global market, undercutting Iran’s leverage over the Strait of Hormuz while ensuring the "head of the snake" remains financially strangled.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From reporting on global...Read More

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