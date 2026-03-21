In a high-stakes gambit to break the global energy crisis, the Donald Trump administration has issued a shock 30-day sanctions waiver, seeking to flood the market with 140 million barrels of stranded Iranian oil. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed the move on Friday (Mar 20), stating that the US will effectively "use Iranian barrels against Tehran" to drive down prices as Operation Epic Fury enters its third week. By unlocking oil currently, allegedly being "hoarded by China on the cheap," Washington aims to provide a massive 440-million-barrel cushion to the global market, undercutting Iran’s leverage over the Strait of Hormuz while ensuring the "head of the snake" remains financially strangled.