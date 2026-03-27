/NIA court grants 10 more days custody to 7 foreigners accused in terror conspiracy case

A Special NIA Court in New Delhi has extended the custody of seven accused individuals on Friday (March 27, 2026), including six from Ukraine and one from the US, for an additional 10 days in NIA remand. The arrested individuals were Matthew Aaron Van Dyke (US citizen), Hurba Petro (Ukranian citizen), Slyviak Taras (Ukranian Citizen), Ivan Sukmanovskyi (Ukrainian citizen), Stefankiv Marian (Ukranian Citizen), Honcharuk Maksim (Ukranian Citizen) and Kaminskyi Viktor (Ukrainian citizen).



All the accused were brought before the Special NIA Judge at NIA headquarters, where the investigating agency demanded a further 10 days' custody to investigate the case. In addition, Legal Aid Defence counsel (LADC) also appeared for some of the Accused persons, according to the report by the news agency ANI.



They were arrested on charges of allegedly aiding ethnic armed groups in Myanmar by supplying weapons, military equipment, and training. The case has been registered under Section 18 (terror conspiracy) along with provisions of the BNS. Prashant Sharma, the special NIA judge, extended the custody of all 7 accused arrested several days ago for 10 days. The hearing for the proceeding was conducted at the NIA headquarters following the request of the agency due to security concerns.

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Why NIA demnds extra 20 days' custody of the accused?

The NIA told the court that additional custody of the accused was necessary to continue the investigation. It stated that the probe has revealed the involvement of several Indian and foreign individuals suspected of being linked to the case. Earlier, while seeking remand, the agency had alleged that the accused were in direct contact with unidentified terrorists carrying AK-47 rifles and had assisted in their unlawful and terrorist activities.



According to the NIA, the accused, who are connected to ethnic armed groups, were aiding certain banned Indian insurgent outfits by supplying weapons, military equipment, and training. The agency emphasised that these activities pose a serious threat to national security and India’s interests.

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