/Initially halted, commercial LPG supply now restored to 70% of pre-war levels: Govt

Amid the West Asia crisis, Indian restaurants have been hit hard since the initial days. The government in its regular briefings has alerted that the country has decided to prioritised domestic LPG supply over commercial. After repeated mentions of “no dry outs”, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery), Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, said on Friday (Mar 27) for in the first time in a briefing that “initially, commercial supplies were halted for while”.

She later assured that it has now been restored to 70% of the pre-war levels. The supplies were gradually restored: first 20%, then an additional 10% based on ease of doing business for PNG expansion, later raised to 50%, and now to 70%.

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The Strait of Hormuz crisis has created a global issue with crude prices skyrocketing; the blockade has also hampered the situation back home in India. She reiterated that the government has taken several important decisions at different levels to manage the situation effectively. This includes procuring sufficient crude inventory, with supplies lined up for the next two months.

Also, assuring that the situation is comfortable with respect to LPG and PNG as well. “Our refineries are operating at full or even above capacity, and domestic LPG production has increased by almost 40%. Since India has a high import dependency, about 90% of LPG imports came through the Strait of Hormuz, the government decided to prioritise domestic consumers over commercial supply,” Sharma added.

Days after the war broke out in West Asia, the government assured that domestic supplies would be prioritised. Despite this, there were reports of LPG shortages, which fanned the black market.