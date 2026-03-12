/'10 days' and waiting...: Customers wait as petroleum minister assures LPG cylinder delivery in 2.5 days

Households relying on LPG cylinders for cooking have been facing delayed deliveries. But during his address in the Lok Sabha, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Puri said “domestic supply is fully protected” also confirming that “delivery cycle is unchanged”. The minister said it remains the same standard of 2.5 days.

He emphasised how hospitals and educational institutions have been placed on uninterrupted priority supply. He noted that field reports suggest hoarding and panic booking at the distributor and retail levels, which is “driven by consumer anxiety rather than actual supply shortage". Ever since the assurance, netizens have been sharing their experience. While there are some who claim to have received their deliveries on time.

Ground reality reported by netizens:

X user, Vikash Kumar posted, “This is a serious issue. People are waiting for their LPG cylinder refills, but the authorities are intentionally delaying the delivery.”

Milind Vaidya, an X user, posted, “If this is the case, then why has Mayuresh HP Gas Agency (Wagholi, Pune) stopped delivering gas cylinders?" He claims to have booked the cylinder and has been waiting for 10 days for the delivery. Further adding that the centre has been making their customers visit godowns. "So are they trying to cause disruptions?” he added.

Another user, Harsh, mentioned that his booking was completed as per text, but no cylinder was delivered. He wrote, “I booked lpg cylinders on 24th February received a delivery message on 1st March but have not received the delivery yet.”

Even Krushan Kale posted, “I have booked my gas on 9th March and am still waiting for delivery. As per gov. no shortage of gas then why am I waiting?”

HK Maheshwari wrote, “No problem booking LPG gas cylinder. But it is 5 days after booking accepted, invoice generated, DAC received, but no delivery yet.”

“Unable to book an LPG refill. I have tried all possible ways such as IVRS call, WhatsApp, the app, and calling the distributor. We can understand that there might be some delay in delivery, but why are bookings not being accepted?” wrote Pradip Verma.

Is there a genuine shortage, or is it a result of hoarding It is difficult to tell at this point. "Booked my LPG cylinder through Indane and received confirmation. But the delivery agent is refusing home delivery and asking me to come to the gas agency to book again," said another user

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas assured there is ample supply. He informed the Lok Sabha that almost 45 per cent of “India’s crude imports transited through the Hormuz route” before the crisis. He reiterated his previous stance that India’s crude supply position is secure, assuring that the “volume secured exceeds what Hormuz could have delivered".