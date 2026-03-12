/LPG shortage: Bought a Rs 9,000 commercial induction cooktop for Rs 23,000, says Mumbai restaurateur

An escalating war in West Asia has forced many Indians to move to induction cooking ranges, but now even this last resort seems difficult, as shops are running out of stock. The appliance is disappearing even from online sites. It shows a ‘sold out’ tag on quick-commerce apps in Delhi NCR and other cities across the country. The blockade at the Hormuz Strait, which is located between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, has led to a severe shortage of LPG back home in India. About 85-90% of the country's LPG passes through this route.

This situation has opened the black market; isolated cases of panic buying to hoarding have been reported. It’s getting grim for those who rely on LPG cylinders, while PNG pipeline users are comfortably using the service with no disruptions reported so far.

A Mumbai-based restaurateur was considering buying a commercial induction range for his restaurant in Parel TT when the news of a likely shortage broke. “But I thought things would be brought under control. As the shortage became evident, I went to purchase the same cooking range. This time around, what was priced at Rs 9,000 was sold for Rs 23,000,” said Omkar Kandharkar.

“I was trying to purchase an induction for my home, and I noticed it has gone out of stock at most places. The appliance has gone off the list even on instant delivery apps,” said Shreya Wadhwani, a resident of Delhi NCR.

The Centre has requested that citizens avoid panic buying cylinders. Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Puri on Tuesday (March 10) said, “We have taken steps to ensure that 100% supply of CNG & PNG to domestic consumers is ensured and other industries continue to get 70-80% of their supplies, despite the war situation. We are committed to ensure an uninterrupted supply of affordable energy to our domestic consumers. There is no shortage for domestic consumers and no reason to panic.”