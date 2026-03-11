/Iran War: What is the black market price of 'LPG cylinders' in India due to Strait of Hormuz closure?

The hospitality sector is collapsing under the strain. In major IT and economic hubs like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Chennai, massive restaurant chains are either shutting down or drastically altering their operations. Iconic eateries like Bangalore Thindies have entirely stopped serving gas-intensive items like dosas and meals, reverting to only tea and coffee. Thousands of smaller "dhabas" and street vendors have been pushed decades backward, forced to burn scrap wood and coal just to keep their businesses alive.