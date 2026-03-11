/'LPG vs electric stove': How Iran War could lead to green energy revolution in Indian kitchens

India's LPG crisis was a disaster waiting to happen. The country imports roughly 60% of its domestic cooking gas, and the vast majority of those imports travel straight through the Strait of Hormuz. With the US-Iran war choking off this exact maritime corridor, the supply chain has collapsed. The realisation that an American missile strike in Tehran can instantly turn off a gas stove in Bengaluru has deeply spooked the Indian public. Relying on the Middle East to boil tea is no longer a viable national strategy.