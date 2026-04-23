At least 10 people, including a Turkish national, were killed after a group of militants stormed a copper and gold mining project in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, officials said on Thursday (April 23), with another Turkish national taken hostage in the attack.

The assault took place on Wednesday in the Darigwan area of Chagai district, where around 40 armed militants on motorcycles and other vehicles targeted the mining site operated by National Resources Private Limited (NRL). According to local administration officials, the attackers opened fire and triggered explosions, leading to multiple casualties among workers and security personnel.

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“At least 10 people were killed in the incident, including a Turkish national, six workers, and three guards,” an official told AFP, adding that several victims suffered gunshot wounds while others were severely burned. The Turkish national and three guards were reportedly killed when a fuel tanker at the site exploded during the assault.

Authorities confirmed that another Turkish national was abducted by the militants, while at least eight people were injured, some of them critically. The wounded were shifted to a government hospital in Dalbandin, where doctors reported cases of shrapnel injuries and extensive burns.

Security forces responded to the attack and secured the area, the company said in a statement, though it did not immediately provide details of casualties. Officials also confirmed that a Turkish national and two South African nationals were safely evacuated from the site.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but suspicion is likely to fall on the Baloch Liberation Army, which has intensified its operations in the region in recent years, frequently targeting infrastructure and mining projects.

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest and poorest province, has long witnessed an insurgency driven by separatist groups who accuse the government of exploiting its vast natural resources without benefiting local communities. The BLA had earlier carried out coordinated attacks in February that killed over 190 people.

The latest incident underscores growing security concerns around foreign-linked projects in the region, even as companies maintain that a majority of their workforce comprises local residents.