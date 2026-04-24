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'I am healthy now': Netanyahu reveals successful cancer battle during Iran conflict

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Apr 24, 2026, 17:46 IST | Updated: Apr 24, 2026, 17:46 IST
'I am healthy now': Netanyahu reveals successful cancer battle during Iran conflict

'I am healthy': Netanyahu reveals cancer battle during Iran conflict Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu confirms he is cancer-free after undergoing secret treatment for early-stage prostate cancer during the peak of the Iran conflict.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in "excellent" health and is officially cancer-free following successful treatment for an early-stage malignancy, according to a formal medical report released by the Prime Minister’s Office on Friday (Apr 24). According to report by news outlet The Times of Israel, the disclosure follows a period of strategic secrecy regarding the prime minister’s health during the height of regional hostilities.

The medical summary, signed by the Prime Minister’s personal physician Dr. Tzvi Berkovitz, confirms that a "minuscule suspicious lesion" was identified following a routine MRI scan. Subsequent tests confirmed the presence of localised, early-stage prostate cancer.

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

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