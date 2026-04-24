/'I am healthy now': Netanyahu reveals successful cancer battle during Iran conflict

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in "excellent" health and is officially cancer-free following successful treatment for an early-stage malignancy, according to a formal medical report released by the Prime Minister’s Office on Friday (Apr 24). According to report by news outlet The Times of Israel, the disclosure follows a period of strategic secrecy regarding the prime minister’s health during the height of regional hostilities.
The medical summary, signed by the Prime Minister’s personal physician Dr. Tzvi Berkovitz, confirms that a "minuscule suspicious lesion" was identified following a routine MRI scan. Subsequent tests confirmed the presence of localised, early-stage prostate cancer.