/'Who knows what tomorrow...': Netanyahu's BIG warning as Iran pulls back from talks with US in Pakistan

Issuing a big warning, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (Apr 19) said that the fight against Iran is not over and further developments could unfold at any moment. Netanyahu was speaking alongside Argentinian President Javier Milei. He said situation remains unpredictable. “Any moment could bring us new developments. Who knows what tomorrow or the day after tomorrow will bring.”

He added, “The US and Israel shall achieve our objectives and achieve more hope more light for the free peoples of the world."