/'Who knows what tomorrow...': Netanyahu's BIG warning as Iran pulls back from talks with US in Pakistan

Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu warned tensions with Iran could escalate anytime as Tehran rejected further talks with the US in Pakistan. Amid threats from Donald Trump, heavy security has been deployed in Islamabad and Rawalpindi ahead of possible high-level negotiations.
Issuing a big warning, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (Apr 19) said that the fight against Iran is not over and further developments could unfold at any moment. Netanyahu was speaking alongside Argentinian President Javier Milei. He said situation remains unpredictable. “Any moment could bring us new developments. Who knows what tomorrow or the day after tomorrow will bring.”
He added, “The US and Israel shall achieve our objectives and achieve more hope more light for the free peoples of the world."
His remark comes after US President Donald Trump repeated his threat of blowing up Iranian bridges and power plant and said that if it rejects his nuclear deal, he will “knock out every single power plant and every single bridge in Iran", adding, “NO MORE MR NICE GUY!" In a post shared on Truth Social, Trump said, “Iran decided to fire bullets yesterday in the Strait of Hormuz — A Total Violation of our Ceasefire Agreement! Many of them were aimed at a French Ship, and a Freighter from the United Kingdom. That wasn’t nice, was it?" FULL POST HERE
Iran will not participate in a planned second round of talks with the US in Pakistan, Islamic Republic News Agency confirmed on Sunday. Iran had blamed Washington’s “excessive demands, unrealistic expectations, constant shifts in stance, repeated contradictions” for failure of first round of talks. Iran reportedly fears that US will use talks as an opportunity to launch new strikes on Iran. According to reports, high-level intelligence suggests the US and Israel may be planning "evil things" against Iranian officials under the guise of mediation.
US President Donald Trump said that talks with Iran on extending the ceasefire would resume on Tuesday. Trump told Fox News that White House envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff would be heading to the Pakistani capital Islamabad for the negotiations. Reports had confirmed that Vice President JD Vance, would lead the next round of talks with Iran in Islamabad and envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would attend too
Pakistan has not issued any official statement on second round of talks. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif held a 45-minute phone call with Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian but no word about second round of talks was mentioned. However, Pakistan has stepped up security in and around Islamabad. Reports indicate that more than 10,000 police personnel have been deployed, and over 600 checkpoints have been established across Rawalpindi. Sensitive areas surrounding Nur Khan Airbase and Islamabad International Airport have been sealed. A complete ban has been imposed on drone flights, pigeon flying and aerial firing in Rawalpindi.