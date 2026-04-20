/Netanyahu condemns vandalism of Jesus statue; vows punishment for soldier in Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed "harsh action" Monday against a soldier caught on camera vandalising a statue of Jesus Christ in southern Lebanon, as the image spread online. The photo, which the military determined was authentic, shows an Israeli soldier using a sledgehammer to strike the head of a statue of a crucified Jesus that had fallen off a cross. The sculpture is located in the Christian village of Debl in south Lebanon, near the border with Israel, the local municipality told AFP, but officials could not say whether it had been damaged.

"I was stunned and saddened to learn that an IDF soldier damaged a Catholic religious icon in southern Lebanon," Netanyahu wrote on X. "I condemn the act in the strongest terms. Military authorities are conducting a criminal probe of the matter and will take appropriately harsh disciplinary action against the offender," he added. The military said it had determined after an investigation that the image circulating on social media was genuine and showed an Israeli soldier operating in southern Lebanon. It said in a post on its official X account that it viewed the incident with "great severity", adding that the "soldier's conduct is wholly inconsistent with the values expected of its troops".

The army said "appropriate measures will be taken against those involved" but did not go into further detail. It said it is working with the community to "restore the statue to its place". Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar also condemned what he called a "shameful and disgraceful" act. "I am confident that necessary severe measures will be taken against whoever committed this ugly act," he wrote on X.

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