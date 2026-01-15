/‘Clock is ticking for Iran,’ says Trump as third US aircraft carrier arrives in Middle East

US President Donald Trump refuted media speculations that the US is desperate to cut a deal with Iran to prevent rising costs and claimed that he is “possibly the least pressured person ever to be in this position.”

“I have all the time in the World, but Iran doesn’t — The clock is ticking,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Iran’s Navy is lying at the bottom of the Sea, their Air Force is demolished, their Anti Aircraft and Radar Weaponry is gone, their leaders are no longer with us, the Blockade is airtight and strong and, from there, it only gets worse — Time is not on their side!” Trump wrote in his post.

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The US president further said in his Truth Social post that a deal with Iran will only be made when it is “appropriate and good” for the United States.

“A deal will only be made when it’s appropriate and good for the United States of America, our allies and, in fact, the rest of the World,” he added, while dispelling notions of being under any kind of pressure and being “anxious” to end the war.

‘Third aircraft carrier has arrived in the Middle East’: US military

Meanwhile, the US military announced that a third aircraft carrier has arrived in the Middle East, amid the fragile truce with Iran.

In a post on X, the US Central Command published a photo showing USS George H.W. Bush sailing in the Indian Ocean, in the CENTCOM “area of responsibility.”

The aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush has now arrived in U.S. Central Command, making the ship the third aircraft carrier to be present in the Middle East amid a shaky ceasefire in the Iran war.

The Bush is now in the Indian Ocean, according to a social media post from the military command. The USS Abraham Lincoln is located in the Arabian Sea and the USS Gerald R. Ford is in the Red Sea.

USS George H.W. Bush, which left its home port of Norfolk at the end of March, proceeded to sail across the Atlantic Ocean but then made the unusual choice to turn south and sail around the Horn of Africa before heading north toward the waters of the Middle East.