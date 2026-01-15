At least 10 people were injured following a shooting at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge on Thursday (April 23), according to police. Authorities say the incident started after an argument escalated into gunfire. “Two groups of people got into an argument inside the food court and started shooting at each other,” said Baton Rouge Police Chief Thomas Morse Jr, citing surveillance footage. “Unfortunately, there were some innocent people who were in the area that might have also caught some rounds.”

Officials have not yet confirmed the severity of the injuries, but noted that no fatalities have been reported so far. Police emphasized that the shooting does not appear to be random, describing it instead as “a very targeted kind of disagreement between two groups of people,” Morse said, adding there is no known threat to the public.

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Federal agencies, including the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, are assisting in the investigation. " I .am aware of the active shooter scene at the Mall of Louisiana,” United States Special Envoy to Greenland Jeff Landry was quoted as saying in an interview..

“I am in coordination with law enforcement, and we will update as we know more. Please avoid the area,” a store associate at Hot Topic inside the mall told CNN that people began running as shots were fired, with several individuals taking shelter inside the store while awaiting evacuation instructions. Other store employees declined to comment.

The Mall of Louisiana, the largest shopping center in the state, opened in 1997. However, it opened at 11 a.m. Thursday, its website later indicated it was closed.