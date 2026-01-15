/India, UK NSAs discuss Hormuz, closer cooperation against Khalistan extremism

New Delhi: India and the UK have pledged to intensify cooperation against pro-Khalistan extremism and address threats to maritime trade in the Strait of Hormuz, as the two countries’ national security advisers held high-level talks in New Delhi.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval hosted his UK counterpart Jonathan Powell on Thursday for the annual India-UK Strategic Dialogue. The closed-door discussions, which included both restricted and delegation-level sessions, focused on advancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership amid a turbulent global security environment. Officials from both sides reiterated their commitment to the goals outlined in the India-UK Vision 2035 document, particularly in technology, defence, and security.

They agreed to deepen collaboration between law enforcement agencies to tackle terrorism, extremism and pro-Khalistan elements. The Indian side thanked the UK for its ongoing support and stressed the need to sustain momentum in joint operations.

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The advisers held an in-depth exchange on regional and global challenges. They discussed the conflict in West Asia and its repercussions on maritime security and vital trade routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint through which a significant portion of India’s energy imports pass.

Mr Doval emphasised that “dialogue and diplomacy” remained the only viable path to resolution. The two sides also reviewed the Russia-Ukraine conflict and agreed to stay in close contact on developments.

A key focus was progress under the India-UK Technology Security Initiative (TSI), launched in 2024. Both sides noted advancements in telecom, critical minerals and artificial intelligence. Mr Doval welcomed the establishment of a Silicon Carbide-based compound semiconductor facility in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, a joint venture between UK firm Clas-SiC Wafer Fab Ltd. and Indian company SiCSem Pvt Ltd. It is set to become India’s first commercial compound semiconductor fab, supporting sectors from electric vehicles to defence. The NSAs agreed to expand cooperation in semiconductors, quantum technology, biotechnology and advanced materials, while strengthening institutional ties in cyber security.

Defence ties have also gathered pace. The two sides reviewed the India-UK Defence Industrial Roadmap and discussed opportunities for deeper industrial collaboration, including niche maritime technologies for the Indo-Pacific. Mr Doval highlighted prospects for UK original equipment manufacturers to partner with Indian firms and integrate into defence supply chains.

The meeting comes as both countries seek to bolster resilience in critical supply chains and counter shared security threats at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions. The UK describes the partnership with Delhi as a cornerstone of their Indo-Pacific strategy, while India views London as an important partner in technology and defence diversification.