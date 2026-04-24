/'Operation Lotus is being played': AAP's Sanjay Singh hits out at BJP after Raghav Chadha, 7 other AAP MPs join BJP

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha and seven other Rajya Sabha MPs, including Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, announced that they were breaking away from AAP and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Immediately after the announcement, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal reacted on X saying, "The BJP has once again given Punjabis a shove."

While AAP'S senior leader Sanjay Singh held a press conference in Delhi and hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for launching "Operation Louts".

"Operation Lotus" is being played

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He blamed BJP for obstructing the good work done by the AAP party led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Punjab.

“I want to tell Modi ji and Amit Shah that this dirty game you have played with the Aam Aadmi Party and with the people of Punjab, and the attempts you have made to stop the Bhagwant Mann government and obstruct its work, for this betrayal and deceit, the people of Punjab will never forgive you," said Sanjay Singh.

"Everyone is watching what is happening and how things are being done. Today, my heart is deeply hurt and saddened because a good government is functioning in Punjab. Bhagwant Mann is doing good work for the people there in areas like education, health, electricity, water, and providing government jobs, and yet this ‘Operation Lotus’ is being played against that government,” said Sing further.

He further accused BJP of using Central agencies like the ED and CBI in forcing his party members to join the BJP.

“Our MPs are being manipulated and made to join another party. Agencies like the ED and CBI are being used. You may recall that just a few days ago there was an ED raid on Ashok Mittal, and things seem to connect, there was a raid and then he was taken away," said Singh.

Punjab CM Mann reacts with "Traitor" comment

Also reacting to the incident was Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann who called Raghav Chadha and seven other AAP leaders "traitors" who do not represent the people of Punjab.