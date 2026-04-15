/Trump says Iran talks now 'telephonic' amid stalled peace talks; warns no deal if Tehran's nuclear weapons pursuit continues

Donald Trump said on Wednesday (April 29) that negotiations to end the Iran conflict are now being done remotely, describing ongoing discussions as ‘telephonic’ due to the logistical challenges of long-distance travel. Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump pointed to the difficulty of sending delegations for in-person talks, particularly to Islamabad, as a reason for shifting to phone-based diplomacy. “We have talks, we’re having talks with them now, and we’re not flying anymore with 18-hour flights every time we want to see a piece of paper,” the president said.

“We’re doing it telephonically, and it’s very nice. I make a call, or I have my people make a call, and you know the answer in 15. I always like face-to-face, you know, I consider it better,” he continued. “But when you have to fly 18 hours every time you want to have a meeting, and you know what the meeting is all about, and you know they’re going to give you a piece of paper that you don’t like before you even leave, it’s ridiculous, and they’ve come a long way.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Sources suggest that Pakistan may receive a revised peace proposal from Iran by Friday, suggesting potential movement despite the current stalemate. Amid the slow progress, Trump has taken a harder stance, warning that Iran “better get smart soon.” He also shared a controversial edited image on his Truth Social platform showing himself holding a firearm. “The question is whether or not they’re going to go far enough, so at this moment, there will never be a deal unless they agree that there will be no nuclear weapons,” Trump added.

Trump hosts NASA Artemis II astronauts at White House

US President Donald Trump welcomed the Artemis II astronaut crew to the Oval Office at the White House in a high-profile event highlighting NASA’s upcoming lunar mission. The meeting emphasised the administration’s commitment to advancing human space exploration. The crew, NASA Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, Mission Specialist Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, was joined by NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman during the media interaction. They are scheduled to take part in NASA’s first crewed mission around the Moon in decades. US President Donald Trump said he believes NASA has a good shot at returning astronauts to the Moon’s surface before he leaves the White House. When asked whether he thought the US space agency would achieve the goal before his second term ends in early 2029, Trump said, “We don't like to say definitely,” but “I think we have a good shot.” “We have some people that have captivated the attention of the whole world... it takes people like this to make our country great.”