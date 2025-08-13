/WATCH | Rep. Ro Khanna grills Pete Hegseth over Iran war costs, gas prices and more

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth defended the escalating costs of the Iran war during a tense House Armed Services Committee hearing, as Representative Ro Khanna pressed him over the economic burden on Americans. Khanna argued that the true cost of the conflict far exceeds the $25 billion estimate previously cited by the Pentagon. “Do you know how much it will cost Americans in terms of their increased cost in gas and food over the next year because of Iran?” Khanna asked. Hegseth dismissed the question as a “gotcha,” responding, “What would you pay to ensure Iran does not get a nuclear bomb?”

Khanna pointed to estimates suggesting the war could cost the US economy as much as $631 billion, roughly $5,000 per household, and pressed Hegseth to acknowledge the financial impact. “Will you acknowledge that there is an economic cost to the American people for doing what you believe is necessary to make Iran denuclear?” Khanna asked. “We have an incredible economic team that’s managing this better than what the previous administration did,” Hegseth said, before Khanna cut him off. “You don’t know what we paid in terms of the missiles that hit the Iranian school. You don’t know what we’re paying for gas. You don’t know what we’re paying for food. Your $25 billion number is totally off,” Khanna said.

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Rising tensions have disrupted global energy flows, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, pushing average US gas prices to about $4.18 per gallon, the highest since the conflict started. Meanwhile, approval ratings for Donald Trump have declined. Khanna also questioned the administration’s handling of Iran’s nuclear program, saying that uranium enrichment levels have increased since the US withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

“Do you know how much the enriched uranium was after you ripped up the JCPOA?” Khanna asked. Hegseth did not directly respond, instead criticizing high gas prices in California and blaming Democratic policies. Khanna accused the administration of breaking promises to lower costs and avoid prolonged conflicts. “You know what? I’m sad. I’m sad for all the people who voted for Trump. I’m sad for them, because you betrayed them. You betrayed a lot of that MAGA base,” Khanna said. “And you know, who knows that? JD Vance knows that.”