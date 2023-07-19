Morning brief: China deletes Covid-19 morality data, Donald Trump says he is likely to get arrested, & more

Former US president Donald Trump said he is most likely to get arrested again after being informed that he is the target of the Department of Justice’s investigation into his attempts to overturn the 2020 election and January 6 Capitol riots. Meanwhile, Michigan's Attorney General, Dana Nessel, a Democrat, announced on Tuesday (July 18) that 16 people have been criminally charged for falsely claiming that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election in Michigan.

In a lengthy statement shared on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said that he was notified of his impending arrest by the Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith via a letter on Sunday. “On Sunday night, while I was with my family...HORRIFYING NEWS for our country was given to me by my attorneys,” Trump said.

The charges come as a result of Trump and his legal team's efforts to convene alternate slates of electors in several swing states, including Michigan, in an attempt to overturn the election results. These charges mark the first legal action taken against any of the fake electors, as reported by the Guardian.

North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea. into the East Sea, commonly known as the Sea of Japan, according to a report by Yonhap news agency.

In the report published on Tuesday (July 18), FT referred to the statistics by Zhejiang province on Thursday, which showed the number of cremations in the wealthy coastal region during the first quarter of the year jumped 73 per cent from a year earlier to 171,000. The amount was much higher than the 99,000 and 91,000 deaths reported in the same time period in 2022 and 2021, respectively. Chinese social media was abuzz after Zhejiang had taken the numbers offline by Monday.