North Korea fires two ballistic missiles into Sea of Japan amid rising tensions

North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea, commonly known as the Sea of Japan, according to a report by Yonhap news agency.

The launch, reported by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, coincides with escalating tensions between the two Koreas. The missile launch has also been confirmed by Japan's Coast Guard, as reported by Kyodo news agency.

The JCS criticised the launches as "acts of significant provocation" and a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

The launch follows a series of weapons tests by Pyongyang and occurs as Seoul and Washington strengthen their defence cooperation. Additionally, a US soldier is believed to have been detained by North Korea after crossing the heavily fortified border.

Test comes amid escalating tensions

North Korea's missile launch is the latest in a series of tests that have heightened tensions in the region. This move coincides with the increasing defence cooperation between Seoul and Washington, aimed at addressing the escalating situation with North Korea, reported AFP.

Recently, the first Nuclear Consultative Group meeting between South Korea and the United States took place in Seoul.

During this meeting, it was announced that an American nuclear submarine would be making a port visit to Busan, marking the first visit since 1981.

The deployment of US nuclear assets triggers strong responses from North Korea, as it opposes such presence around the Korean peninsula.

Need to enhance weapons development: Kim

North Korea's missile launch comes just days after leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the firing of the country's new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-18.

Diplomatic efforts between Pyongyang and Seoul have stalled, with Kim emphasising the need to enhance weapons development, including tactical nuclear weapons. In response, joint military exercises involving advanced stealth jets and US strategic assets have been conducted by Seoul and Washington.

Detention of US soldier

Coinciding with the missile launch, the United States confirmed on Tuesday (July 18) that a US soldier is believed to have been detained by North Korea after crossing the heavily fortified border. The situation adds to the already heightened tensions between the two countries.

