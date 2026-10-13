/'Never met' him: Melbourne Imam denies links to Flydubai co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami

A Melbourne imam whose Islamic community centre was mentioned by prosecutors in the United Arab Emirates in connection with a co-pilot accused of attacking a Flydubai aircraft captain has denied knowing the man, insisting he has ‘consistently preached peace’. The imam, a Lebanese man known as Abu Hamza and identified by local media as Samir Mohtadi, said he had ‘never met’ the Omani co-pilot, who is currently in custody in the UAE.

According to findings released by Emirati prosecutors and published by state media last week, the co-pilot allegedly drew inspiration from Al-Qaeda's September 11, 2001, suicide attacks before attempting an assault with the aim of causing the greatest possible loss of life. Prosecutors alleged that the co-pilot became radicalised while studying in Australia, through reading extremist literature and following online content glorifying terrorist organisations and suicide attacks. The prosecution also claimed that he had links to an organisation called ‘My Centre’, which was managed by Abu Hamza. However, neither My Centre nor Abu Hamza has been accused of any criminal wrongdoing in connection with the case.

Melbourne Imam rejects allegations of association

In a statement published on social media late Monday, Abu Hamza rejected suggestions that he had a personal connection with the co-pilot, identified in media reports as Hamam al-Hammami. "We have no record of him ever attending our centre," he said. "The relevant authorities should have verified these claims with me before releasing or publishing such information," he added. The imam also defended his record, saying he had "consistently preached peace" throughout his life. "We unequivocally reject violence in all its forms."

Australian authorities investigate co-pilot's links

Australian police and intelligence agencies have confirmed that they are investigating the co-pilot's links to Australia following the allegations outlined by Emirati prosecutors. The investigation is examining the circumstances surrounding his time in the country and the claims that he encountered extremist material while studying there. Authorities have not publicly established that the Melbourne imam or his community centre played any role in the alleged radicalisation.

New Zealand flight training also under scrutiny