Iran missile attack news: Iran appears to be standing down, says Trump

American airstrikes last week killed Iranian Quds Force commander Major-Genral Qasim Soleimani and Iraq's militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, which drove the entire region into a state of chaos.

Iran on Wednesday retaliated with missile strikes against American positions in Iraq. The Americans announced that there were no casualties after the attack on Al-Asad and Erbil. Here is what we know so far:

On January 7, 2020, slain Quds Force commander Qasim Soleimani's body reached his hometown of Kerman in southeastern Iran, where people in tears, clad in black gathered on the streets to pay their last respects to the fallen 'Hero'.

On January 8, 2020, the General's body was finally buried after at least 35 people were killed in a stampede at the crowded gathering.

Iranian Ambassador to India Dr Ali Chegeni said on January 8, 2020, "India is a part of the region. It should be a part of de-escalation. We are welcoming any initiative from our good friends from India."

Iranian Ambassador to India: Expect India to play peacemaker

Two rockets crashed late Wednesday into the Iraqi capital's Green Zone, the high-security enclave where foreign embassies including that of the United States are based, said security sources. No casualties were reported

The attack came nearly 24 hours after Tehran launched ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases — Al-Asad and Erbil — housing American and other coalition forces, which did not cause casualties.

After conducting ballistic strikes on US bases, Iran's ambassador to the UN, Majid Takht Ravanchi, in a letter to the United Nations said his country has full respect for "the independence, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the Republic of Iraq."

President Donald Trump while addressing the nation from the White House, said there were no American or Iraqi casualties after Iran conducted the missile strikes on air bases housing American troops. Trump said Iran appeared to be standing down

