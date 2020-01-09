Iran missile attack news: Iran appears to be standing down, says Trump

(L) Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei, (C) Slain commander of the Quds Force Qasim Soleimani and (R) President of the United States Donald J Trump Photograph:( AFP )
American airstrikes last week killed Iranian Quds Force commander Major-Genral Qasim Soleimani and Iraq's militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, which drove the entire region into a state of chaos.
Iran on Wednesday retaliated with missile strikes against American positions in Iraq. The Americans announced that there were no casualties after the attack on Al-Asad and Erbil. Here is what we know so far:
