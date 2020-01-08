Iran's slain general Soleimani laid to rest in hometown Kerman

General Qasem Soleimani's burial which was postponed began on Tuesday due to a stampede at Kerman even as Iran fired missiles at US bases in Iraq.

At least 50 people were killed in a stampede during the funeral procession of slain General Qasem Soleimani on Tuesday.

The stampede broke out as mourners gathered in huge numbers to witness the funeral of General Soleimani. At least 213 people were injured in the stampede.

As the funeral procession began people in huge numbers chanted "death to America" with Iran's Supreme leader Ali Khamenei shedding tears during prayers in Tehran.

"We will take revenge, hard and definitive revenge," the head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, General Hossein Salami had said earlier.

However, US general Milley said the threat from Soleimani was imminent. "We would have been culpably negligent to the American people had we not made the decision we made," he said.

Iran retaliated targeting ballistic missiles at US airbases in Al-Assad and Irbil. The Pentagon said Iran fired "more than a dozen" ballistic missiles.