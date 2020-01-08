Iran fires ballistic missiles at US bases in Iraq

Iran today fired ballistic missiles on US airbases in Iraq targeting Al-Assad and Irbil.

The Pentagon said Iran fired "more than a dozen" ballistic missiles.

"At approximately 5.30 pm (2230 GMT) on January 7, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq," Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman said.

"It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil," Hoffman added.

After the missile strikes, Iran's foreign minister in a tweet said: "Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens and senior officials were launched."

"We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression," Zarif added.

Just minutes later US President Trump shot back in a tweet saying: "All is well, missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!"

"We have the most powerful and well-equipped military anywhere in the world, by far!"

Trump said he would be making a statement on Wednesday.

Iran had vowed revenge on the US after the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani who was killed in a US drone strike at Baghdad airport last week.

"These bases have been on high alert due to indications that the Iranian regime planned to attack our forces and interests in the region," a Pentagon spokesman said.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it was closely monitoring events in the Middle East after Iran fired missiles at US airbases.

Singapore Airlines said after the attack on US bases in Iraq all of its flights would be diverted away from Iranian airspace.