Key facts about Al-Asad US air base in Iraq attacked by Iran

US troops have trained Iraqi troops at the base, located in Anbar province northwest of Baghdad, as part of Washington's bid to build a force that could mount an offensive against Islamic State militants.

Attack on al-Asad

Iran launched missile attacks on US-led forces in Iraq early on Wednesday, including the al-Asad air base, in retaliation to the US drone strike on an Iranian commander Soleimani whose killing raised fears of a wider Middle East conflict.

The attacks came hours after US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the United States should expect retaliation over the US killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike in Iraq on Friday.

