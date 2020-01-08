All is well, so far, so good, says Trump after Iran's missile strikes at US bases in Iraq

Shortly after Iran launched ballistic missiles on US bases in Iraq, President Trump in a tweet said "all is well".

"All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!, the US President said, adding,"We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far!"

After launching the missiles, Iran's foreign minister Javed Zarif said, "Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base."

"We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression," Iran's foreign minister added.

The Pentagon said Iran had fired "more than a dozen" ballistic missiles.

"At approximately 5.30 pm (2230 GMT) on January 7, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq," Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman said.

"It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil," Hoffman added.

"These bases have been on high alert due to indications that the Iranian regime planned to attack our forces and interests in the region," a Pentagon spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it was closely monitoring events in the Middle East after Iran fired missiles at US airbases.