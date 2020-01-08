Donald Trump: Iranian strike caused no American deaths

The tensions between Iran and the United States reached a tipping point on January 3 when the US missile strike killed the second-most powerful man in Iran - Gen Qassem Soleimani. In retaliation, Iran launched ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases housing US troops. In an address to the nation from the White House, President Trump said no Americans were killed or wounded when Iranian forces launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against two military bases in Iraq marking the most significant Iranian attack in a growing conflict with the United States. Trump further added that Iran will never be allowed to have nuclear weapons, promising harsher sanctions against Iran "unless it changes its behaviour". #QassemSoleimani #DonaldTrump #US #Iran #SoleimaniKilling