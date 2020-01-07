Assassination of Qasim Soleimani: What we know so far

Iranian mourners taking part in a funeral procession in Tehran for slain Iranian General Qasim Soleimani. Photograph:( AFP )
Millions of people across Iran poured into the streets to mourn the loss of one of the most important figures in the country. The sheer number of people represent the General's death the most devastating for the country since the demise of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
An American airstrike last week that killed Iranian Major-General Qasim Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis drove the already politically fractured region into an entirely new era of high tensions and instability.
President Trump celebrated the assassination of Soleimani as a big win for America, stating that the slain commander of the Iran Revolutionary Guard's Quds Force had put in harm's way multiple American lives.
As Iran promises revenge, people of the country came out by the millions to protest the American operation and pay their respects to the martyred 'Hero of the Iranian people'.
