Assassination of Qasim Soleimani: What we know so far

An American airstrike last week that killed Iranian Major-General Qasim Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis drove the already politically fractured region into an entirely new era of high tensions and instability.

President Trump celebrated the assassination of Soleimani as a big win for America, stating that the slain commander of the Iran Revolutionary Guard's Quds Force had put in harm's way multiple American lives.

As Iran promises revenge, people of the country came out by the millions to protest the American operation and pay their respects to the martyred 'Hero of the Iranian people'.

Protests against US operations in Iraq and Syria are met with heavy protests by Iran-backed militias at the US embassy in Baghdad, ultimately leading to its evacuation.

US airstrikes on January 3, 2020, led to the death of IRG Quds Force commander Major-General Qasim Soleimani and Popular Mobilization Forces leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis outside of Baghdad International Airport.

The US State Department issues a travel advisory urging all American citizens to leave Iraq by any means.

President Donald Trump celebrates the assassination of the Quds Force commander, whose actions had killed Americans and had put many lives at stake. He added that the General had plotted terror attacks in New Delhi as well as London

Secretary of State Michael Pompeo defends his President's actions and statements.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei instates a period of mourning across Iran, declares Soleimani a martyred 'Hero' and vows revenge.

Millions of people across the country pour into the streets to mourn the loss of one of the most important figures in the country. The sheer number of people represent the General's death the most devastating for the country since the demise of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

For the first time in the history of Iran, a red flag was raised over the Holy Dome of Jamkaran Mosque symbolising a severe battle to come.

On January 5, 2020, the Iraqi parliament voted to expel American troops stationed in the country, a move highly contested by American President Trump.

Leaders across the world are calling for a de-escalation of tensions and suggest to utilise all diplomatic and non-physical means to settle and prevent any further conflict.

On January 6, 2020, addressing the crowd during a funeral procession was the General's daughter, Zeinab Soleimani, calling the American President ‘Crazy Trump', adding: "Don’t think everything is over". She promised "dark days" for the US in the days ahead.

The new head of the Iran Revolutionary Guards' Quds force Esmail Qaani vowed to expel the United States from the region.

On January 7, 2019, Soleimani's body reached his hometown of Kerman in Southeastern Iran, where people in tears, clad in black gathered on the streets to pay their last respects to the fallen 'Hero'.

