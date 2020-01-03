Qasem Soleimani: The latest file terminated at CIA Headquarters

This morning, the world woke up to receive news of an American airstrike in what is perhaps the safest part of Iraq, the Green Zone in Baghdad. Among the targets was Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a commander in the Popular Mobilization Forces.

The prime prey of the airstrike, however, was Major-General Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran.

The Quds Force is a wing of the infamous Iranian Revolutionary Guards which involves itself in covert and unconventional operations as well as gathering intelligence in extra-territorial operations.

While the assassination was praised by US President Donald Trump's Republican party members, there were warnings of the danger it could inflame, heightening regional tensions. Even on social media Twitteratis are stunned by the airstrikes went on to declare the event marking the beginning of World War 3. Here are the reactions.