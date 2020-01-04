Soleimani's killing: How was the operation carried out and what are the consequences?

The American raid that killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad on Friday raises questions over what happened, and what happens next. Here is what we know so far.

How was the operation carried out?

The head of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps' foreign operations arm, was carried out by a drone.

The mission was conducted "at the direction of" President Donald Trump, the Pentagon said.

Security sources said 10 people were killed in the strike that hit two vehicles on a road leading to Baghdad international airport.

Soleimani -- who was considered one of Iran's most powerful figures -- was traveling in one of those vehicles.

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis -- the deputy chief of the Iraqi, largely pro-Iran, paramilitary force Hashed al-Shaabi -- was also killed.

(Photograph:Others)